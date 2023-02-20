2-story home undergoing renovations on East Side damaged by 2 separate fires, SAFD says

SAN ANTONIO – A house fire on the city’s East Side is raising a few eyebrows among fire investigators after they say it appears there were actually two separate fires at the house early Monday morning.

The flames was called in around 4:30 a.m. at a home in the 400 block of Hammond Avenue, not far from Rigsby Avenue and Interstate 10.

Firefighters say when they arrived, they found flames showing from the house. The fire was eventually knocked down.

Fire officials say they actually found evidence of two separate fires, one on the back and one on the side of the two-story home. No one was inside at the time of the fire.

Authorities say it appears the house may have been undergoing some renovations. It’s unclear if the fires started inside or outside the house.

The SAFD said there is now significant damage up to the second floor, but there never was any danger to any of the other houses nearby.

There were also no reports of injuries to firefighters.

An arson investigation team has since been called in to determine exactly what sparked the flames.

A damage estimate was not given.