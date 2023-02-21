Recall roundup: Plant-based infant formula recalled for bacteria concern

SAN ANTONIO – The maker of Enfamil is recalling about 145,000 cans of infant formula because of possible cross-contamination with a bacteria that can cause serious illness or death.

Reckitt, based in the U.K., said that it is voluntarily recalling two batches of Enfamil ProSobee Simply Plant-Based Infant Formula but that no illnesses have been reported.

The company said it identified a supplier as the cause of the potential cronobacter contamination and is no longer using that supplier.

The recalled product is Enfamil ProSobee Powder, 12.9-ounce cans, with a UPC number of 300871214415; global batch number of ZL2HZF or ZL2HZZ; lot number 0670975 or 0670979, and a “use by” date of March 1, 2024.

Consumers are urged to either return the formula to the store for a refund or throw it out.

Additionally, Help Me Hank shared a few more important recalls.

Bindle Bottle recall

Bindle announced it is voluntarily recalling its popular “Sip and Stash” water bottles. The announcement comes after Consumer Reports said its tests found alarmingly high levels of lead.

Consumer Reports said it tested the sealing dot in the bottom snack storage compartment and found more than 1,000 times the amount of lead allowed in many consumer products.

Bindle posted a recall noticehttps://bindlebottle.com/pages/recall on its website, telling customers not to use the bottom compartment until they registered and received a free repair kit to cover the exposed part.

Disney-theme figurines recall

Some 16,000 small, vinyl My First Disney figurines are recalled because they pose a choking risk.

The limbs on the figurines, which include Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Buzz Lightyear, and Stitch, can detach and a child could choke on them, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said in its notice.

Anyone who has purchased a toy should keep them away from children and contact Kids Preferred (www.kidspreferred.com) for instructions on receiving a full refund.

Outdoor kitchen recall

Paradise Grills has recalled 18,000 First Generation Outdoor Kitchens after reports of two explosions that caused serious burns.

Liquid propane gas can accumulate inside the closed lids and cabinets, causing an explosion when the user relights the grill, according to the company and CPSC.

The recalled models are the GX-3, GX-4, GX-5, GX-6, GX-7, GX-8, GX-9, GX-10, GX-11 GX12 and GX14, Tahiti, Fiji, Tropicana, Aruba 6 and Aruba 8. The model name is listed on the sales agreement.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled grills. Texas customers are urged to contact Paradise Grills as soon as possible to schedule installation of a stainless steel vent.

To schedule the repair, visit the Paradise Grills website or call 800-604-2023.