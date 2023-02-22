88º

Surveillance video shows moment dump truck crashes into pedestrian bridge on West Side

Dump truck left job site when driver failed to lower its open-box bed, police say

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

RJ Marquez, Digital Journalist/Reporter

David Ibañez, Web - Managing Editor

SAN ANTONIO – The moment a dump truck crashed into a West Side pedestrian bridge on Tuesday was captured by a surveillance camera at a nearby restaurant.

Andrew Arredondo, whose family owns Tacos El Rey Restaurant, shared the video with KSAT, which can be seen in the video player above.

The incident happened just after 8:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Pedro Romero Bridge in the 1800 block of Castroville Road.

San Antonio police said a dump truck left a job site and the driver failed to lower the truck’s open-box bed.

The raised bed hit the bridge, and the concrete pillars and fencing fell on top of the truck.

No one was injured, and the pedestrian ramps leading to the bridge were not damaged.

The driver was cited for “Over Height” and “Striking Bridge/Over Pass,” according to SAPD. A municipal court will decide the fine for the driver.

