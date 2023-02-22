Texas man caught on camera touching himself on family’s front porch 10 min after woman arrived home

HOUSTON – Houston police are searching for a suspect who was caught on camera touching himself on a family’s front porch.

KSAT sister station KPRC reported that the incident took place around 10:30 p.m. Monday, just 10 minutes after a woman arrived home.

“Nobody wants to see it... I certainly didn’t want to,” homeowner Constance Sutton told KPRC. “That was the only thing he had on him, was a tattoo. Normally, my two little Yorkies will notify me. I guess they were tired.”

Sutton said she woke up at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday and found her front porch disheveled, which prompted her to check her Ring doorbell camera.

That’s when she discovered the peeping suspect who was peeking inside her all-glass front door while touching himself in various positions.

Sutton told KPRC finding the video was “unnerving” and that she’s “worried that he’s following people.”

Houston police are asking anyone who might recognize the man to call (713) 884-3131.

