SAPD, Crime Stoppers seek clues, suspect in slaying of man at South Side Whataburger

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers want the public’s assistance in tracking down the person or persons responsible for the slaying of a man on the city’s South Side.

According to police, Lorenzo Perez-Bravo was shot and killed around 4:45 p.m. on Jan. 25 at a Whataburger located in the 12500 block of Southwest Loop 410.

Police said Perez-Bravo drove off and crashed his truck shortly after someone fired gunshots at him. SAPD said they believe the shooting was the result of an altercation in the restaurant.

Surveillance cameras in the area did however capture two vehicles speeding off after the shooting. One of the vehicles appeared to be a black Honda CRV and the other appeared to be a dark gray Chrysler 300, police said. Authorities need help identifying the vehicles or the drivers.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.