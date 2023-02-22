70º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

SAPD, Crime Stoppers seek clues, suspect in slaying of man at South Side Whataburger

Lorenzo Perez-Bravo was shot, killed Jan. 25 in 12500 block of SW Loop 410

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

Tags: crime stoppers, Crime, SAPD, San Antonio, South Side
SAPD, Crime Stoppers seek clues, suspect in slaying of man at South Side Whataburger (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers want the public’s assistance in tracking down the person or persons responsible for the slaying of a man on the city’s South Side.

According to police, Lorenzo Perez-Bravo was shot and killed around 4:45 p.m. on Jan. 25 at a Whataburger located in the 12500 block of Southwest Loop 410.

Police said Perez-Bravo drove off and crashed his truck shortly after someone fired gunshots at him. SAPD said they believe the shooting was the result of an altercation in the restaurant.

Surveillance cameras in the area did however capture two vehicles speeding off after the shooting. One of the vehicles appeared to be a black Honda CRV and the other appeared to be a dark gray Chrysler 300, police said. Authorities need help identifying the vehicles or the drivers.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Ben Spicer is a digital journalist who works the early morning shift for KSAT.

email