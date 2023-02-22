Woman with HIV-positive status hopeful after fifth patient cured in Germany

SAN ANTONIO – World news is hitting close to home for those living with HIV in San Antonio after researchers announced a 53-year-old man had been cured in Germany.

While he’s the fifth person cured, scientists had to wait nearly four years to declare the patient officially cured.

The patient was cured through a high-risk stem cell transplant.

Tangila Smith Lattimore has been living with HIV for 24 years.

Through the Beat Aids Foundation, Smith Lattimore has been able to get the support she needs to thrive.

She hopes the cure can be made available to ordinary people like her someday. Right now, her medications are helping her to live a stable life.

“How I feel physically, I’m undetectable. I don’t feel tired all the time. I feel good every day that God allows me to wake up,” Smith Lattimore said.

The Beat AIDS foundation promotes education and prevention services. Learn more here.