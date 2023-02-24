Students at SAISD elementary school give back to the community in ‘Kindness Challenge’

A fire in a neighborhood south of downtown destroyed one home and caused damage to two others on Friday morning.

SAN ANTONIO – Local elementary school students are taking on different challenges that encourage being kind.

“We get to give back to the community,” said Anastasia Garcia-Trevino, a fifth-grade student at Woodlawn Hills Elementary School.

Students at the school are participating in the SAISD Kindness Challenge.

“They are using old T-shirts and braiding them into dog toys and some old water bottles and making them chew toys,” music teacher Irina Duran said.

Students have been participating in activities centered around being kind.

“Around campus, we do have rock painting with a lot of positive affirmations,” Duran said.

The students also made a mural where they can be the “I” in kind.

“We’ve talked about how it starts with us and being able to pass the forward,” Duran said.

Students said they are excited to continue working on these projects.

