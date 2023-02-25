Nonprofit dedicates Turkish food fair to earthquake victims with direct connection to SA

SAN ANTONIO – The annual Turkish food festival is back! This year, the event put on by The Raindrop Foundation of San Antonio is being dedicated to victims impacted by deadly earthquakes in Turkey and Syria.

“One of my friend’s wives, she was devastated when she heard five of her family members were dead on that day,” said Raindrop Foundation event coordinator Ferhat Ozturk.

Unlike most events raising money and other necessity-type donations, the Raindrop Foundation is providing a unique opportunity.

All proceeds from the event will go to victims with a direct connection to San Antonio.

“We had three families who lost their really close relatives in the earthquake,” said Ozturk.

Ozturk said now the Turkish community here at home is doing what they can to give back.

“We have a very rich menu, so we have food for the entry-level, and we have food for main dishes. I also like the gyro because the gyro here is very different than the gyro in the restaurants. It’s handmade,” said Ozturk.

Ozturk said donations can be made on their website for those with a connection to San Antonio and everyone that was impacted.

“Relieve their sorrows because some of the families who lost their relatives will be here as well,” said Ozturk.