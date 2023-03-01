Dragons, mermaids and mythical creatures will come alive at San Antonio Botanical Garden in May

SAN ANTONIO – You won’t have to visit a land far far away to see fantastical beasts this summer, giant living sculptures will be making their larger-than-life debut at the San Antonio Botanical Garden in May.

“Imaginary Worlds: Once Upon a Time” will feature eight different sculptures, including a massive dragon towering over 20 feet in the Lucile Halsell Conservatory, a mermaid lounging in the Hill Country, and a parading peacock in the Rose Garden, according to a press release.

The sculptures are made from steel forms covered in soil and sphagnum moss with thousands of methodically groomed plants placed throughout.

“Nature inspires us to be more imaginative,” said Sabina Carr, Chief Executive Officer of the San Antonio Botanical Garden. “‘Imaginary Worlds’ awakens your inner child by carrying you straight into your favorite childhood fairytales with these giant lush creatures that grow and change throughout the exhibition.”

Pegasus (San Antonio Botanical Garden)

“Imaginary Worlds: Once Upon a Time” was originally developed and displayed at the Atlanta Botanical Garden. It will debut at the San Antonio Botanical Garden on May 6.

“I had the honor of introducing these magnificent living sculptures for the very first time in the United States back in 2013, and I am thrilled to introduce them to San Antonio and Texas. Our guests will be enthralled by these creatures in this once-in-a-lifetime exhibition,” said Carr.

San Antonio Botanical Garden will offer a variety of “Imaginary Worlds”-inspired programs to encourage guests to become a part of the story while the sculptures are on display.

“The beauty of this installation is unmatched,” said Melissa Adams, Trustee of John R. and Greli N. Less Charitable Trust. “We’re excited for the community to experience the magic of Imaginary Worlds.”

Mermaid (San Antonio Botanical Garden)

Daily admission to the San Antonio Botanical Garden varies depending on the day of the week and is $16-18 adults, $14-16 military and $13-15 children aged 3-13. Children ages 2 and younger are free.

On-site parking is limited. Guests are encouraged to carpool, use public transit, or utilize a rideshare service.

San Antonio Botanical Garden is open daily from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. March through October. On Wednesdays, the garden closes at 9 p.m. Daily hours from November through February are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

