Speedy weenies can compete in family-friendly Fiesta Dachshund Dash dog races this April

HELOTES, Texas – Speedy weenie races are returning to Helotes this spring for the Fiesta Dachshund Dash.

The event will take place on April 22 at the Helotes Festival Grounds, located at 12210 Leslie Road in Helotes, not far from Bandera Road and Loop 1604.

Entry to the grounds is $5 and parking is free.

The Fiesta Dachshund Dash event benefits Diamond Dachshund Rescue of Texas — a foster-based rescue “dedicated to the health, welfare, and happiness of our dachshund friends,” according to an event spokesperson.

Anyone who wants to register their dachshund for the races will be able to do so at FiestaDachDash.org. Registration is not currently open but is expected to be available soon.

Four-legged friends can race in one of five categories:

Mini - 11 pounds or under

Tweenie - 12-16 pounds

Standard - 16 pounds and up

Senior - 10 years and older

Turtle - Dogs with disabilities and special needs

“All friendly dogs are welcome and dressed-up dogs are encouraged,” event organizers said.

Races will be shown on video screens throughout the grounds.

Video of the senior race from a previous event can be viewed in the media player at the top of this article.

There will be more than 60 vendors and a number of food trucks on hand for Fiesta Dachshund Dash.