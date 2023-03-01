Dripping Springs lottery player wins $1 million after previously winning $20K

DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas – A Texas lottery player has had more luck than most, scoring a million-dollar jackpot after previously winning $20,000 in a different lottery scratch ticket game.

“I didn’t believe it,” the claimant told the Texas Lottery. “I thought there was a mistake, because I couldn’t find the 10th word. My 10th word was ‘Aha.’ I called a friend to verify. I thought if I couldn’t find the 10th word, the prize would be $20,000 instead of $1 million – which would still have been a good prize.”

The winner, who elected to remain anonymous, scratched his way to the top prize in the $1,000,000 Crossword game.

“I won $20,000 in 2008 off another scratch-off,” the claimant said in a press release from the lottery.

He told lottery officials he plans to quit his job and budget the rest of his winnings.

“If I’m frugal, I should be able to live work-free for the rest of my life,” he said.

He purchased the ticket on Feb. 21 after purchasing the ticket at the H-E-B in Dripping Springs, located at 598 E. Highway 290.

There are now three top prizes left in the lottery scratch game.

Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.41, including break-even prizes.

