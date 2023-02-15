North Texas lottery player wins $20 million in lottery scratch game

FORT WORTH, Texas – A North Texas lottery player is getting a $20 million payday after hitting the jackpot in the same scratch ticket game a Boerne resident won just six days earlier.

The third of four top prizes for the $20 Million Supreme scratch ticket game was sold on Feb. 9 at Cleburne Food Mart, located at 3233 Cleburne Road in Fort Worth.

The $20 million winner from Boerne purchased their ticket at M and M Food Mart, located at 814 E. Blanco Road in Boerne on Feb. 3.

Overall odds of winning a prize of $150 or more are 1 in 3.49, according to the Texas Lottery Commission.

There are 15 tickets per pack with a guaranteed $850 in prizes.

