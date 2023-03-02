‘We don’t do this’: Atascosa County Animal Control surprised with alligator on side of road

When the Atascosa County Animal Control responded to a call on Thursday morning, they discovered an alligator on FM 140 off US 281, near Campbellton.

ATASCOSA COUNTY – When the Atascosa County Animal Control responded to a call on Thursday morning, they were met with a toothy and scaly surprise.

In a Facebook post, officers said they discovered an alligator on the road on FM 140 off US 281, near Campbellton.

“NOPE... We don’t do this...Just cats and dogs,” the post said, adding that the animal decided to take a break on the road.

The officers contacted Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, and they pushed the alligator to a local pond.

KSAT has reached out to Atascosa County Animal Control for information on a possible relocation, but the post states that alligators are common in that area.

Alligators are also known to roam Choke Canyon State Park, which is south of Campbellton.

According to TPWD, alligators are active in the spring and summer seasons as they move to breed and find new habitats.

“American alligators normally avoid humans, but American alligators can become perceived as a nuisance when they establish territories around people,” TPWD’s website states. “As human populations in Texas continue to expand, there have been an increased number of encounters between people and alligators.”

Those who come into contact with an alligator should not approach it. If the alligator hisses, then it’s a warning that the person is too close.

“Never make the mistake of thinking that an alligator is slow and lethargic. Alligators are extremely quick and agile and will defend themselves when cornered,” TPWD states.

