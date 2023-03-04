Cluck and run! Chicken Salad Chick’s second SA restaurant giving away free food at grand opening

SAN ANTONIO – If you’re a chicken salad connoisseur, you’re going to want to flap your feathers to the Chicken Salad Chick grand opening this week. You could win free chicken salad for a year!

The new location, which is the second Chicken Salad Chick in San Antonio, is at 9610 State Highway 151 Access Road, Suite 101 in Westover Hills.

Its grand opening is set for Wednesday, March 8 and if you’re one of the first 100 people in line, you’ll receive free chicken salad for a year. And, you can start lining up as early as 7 a.m.

If you’re one of the free chicken salad for a year winners, you’ll receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for an entire year, according to the restaurant.

One of the 100 winners will also be chosen to win one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week, the restaurant said in a news release.

There are plenty of other giveaways happening during its opening week as well, which include:

Thursday, March 9 – The first 50 guests to purchase at least one large Quick Chick will receive a FREE Small Chick Cooler.

Friday, March 10 – The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a FREE Chicken Salad Chick Tote Bag.

Saturday, March 11 – The first 50 guests to purchase two or more large Quick Chicks will receive a FREE Large Chick Cooler.

The first Chicken Salad Chick restaurant in San Antonio is located in Stone Oak at 22831 US-281, Suite 106.

Franchise industry veterans James Oberg, Jeff Rochelle and George Shaw of South Texas Chick said in a news release that they plan on having eight locations in the San Antonio area over the next several years.

“As Chicken Salad Chick grows throughout Texas and further west, the brand never loses sight of its core values to spread joy and enrich the community. After just a few weeks of having our doors open in Stone Oak, we have already seen these values in action. We can’t wait to introduce more of our San Antonio neighbors to our fresh ingredients and made-from-scratch daily flavors,” said Jeff Rochelle, co-owner of Chicken Salad Chick in San Antonio, in a news release.

The new restaurant will be open Monday - Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. You can learn more here or on the restaurant’s Facebook page.

