Swim, hike and tube at Texas state park just 45 minutes from downtown San Antonio

Guadalupe River State Park is one of the closest state parks to San Antonio — just a quick 45-minute drive north of downtown.

Many visitors take advantage of the swimming opportunities but the park is also the starting point for the 5-mile Guadalupe River State Park Paddling Trail.

In addition to swimming and paddling along the park’s 4 miles of Guadalupe River frontage, visitors can also go tubing, fishing, camping, hiking and geocaching. There are also opportunities to ride bikes and horses or go bird watching.

Camping reservations range from $24 a night for campsites with electricity and RV hookups to $15 a night for tent campsites.

The 1,938-acre park was acquired from private owners in 1974 before it opened to the public in 1983.

According to the Texas State Historical Association, the land on the south side of the river is the 1,239-acre tract that opened as a park in 1983. On the north side is a 661-acre tract that is undeveloped and not open to the public.

A variety of wildlife lives within the boundaries of the park including white-tailed deer, coyote, gray fox, skunk, raccoon, opossum, bobcat and armadillo and the endangered golden-cheeked warbler.

Video of the park can be viewed in the media player at the top of this article.

If you want to visit, the park is open daily from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Admission is $7 for adults and children 12 and younger are free.

Visitors who want to explore even more can purchase a Texas State Parks Pass for $70. It’s good for unlimited free entry to 89 parks around Texas and allows guests to get in free as well as long as the pass holder is present. A second pass can be purchased for someone else who lives at the same address for just $25.

There are also discounts and opportunities to get a free Texas Parkland Passport for seniors, people with disabilities and disabled Veterans with a 60% or more service-connected disability or loss of lower extremity. These passports include full or partially-paid entrance fees for a companion and allow free entry to Texas state parks.

Reservations can be made online or by calling 512-389-8900.

Guadalupe River State Park is located at 3350 Park Road 21 in Spring Branch.

Upcoming events at the park include: