Man crashes vehicle into shed, Southwest Side home, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man is in custody after police say he crashed his vehicle into a shed and a Southwest Side home early Tuesday morning.

The crash happened around 12:15 a.m. at a home in the 5900 block of Mariner Street, not far from Loop 410 and Old Pearsall Road.

According to police, the man was driving at a high-rate of speed when he lost control of his vehicle and drove through a shed and then into the side of a house.

Police said they believe the man may have been fleeing the scene of a crime. There were no injuries reported.

SAPD did not identify the driver or say what charges are expected to be filed.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, police said.