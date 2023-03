SAN ANTONIO – A person was taken to the hospital on Wednesday morning following a fire at a Northwest Side apartment complex.

The fire was reported at 8:20 a.m. in the 3400 block of Magic Drive, not far from Callaghan and Fredericksburg Roads.

According to authorities, a mattress caught on fire in one of the units. Firefighters extinguished the flames and the unit mainly had smoke damage.

The unit below it had water damage.

One person was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

Read also: