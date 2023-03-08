17-year-old boy wounded in apparent drive-by shooting on East Side, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A 17-year-old boy was wounded in an apparent drive-by shooting on the city’s East Side late Tuesday night, according to San Antonio police.

Officers were called around 10:40 p.m. to the 2000 block of Burnet Street, not far from North Walters Street and East Houston Street after receiving word of shots fired.

According to police, three teens were walking home from the store when a dark-colored vehicle pulled up alongside them and started firing.

Police said one of the teens was struck in the legs, but still managed to make it back into the home. The suspect vehicle fled the scene.

The 17-year-old boy shot was taken by ambulance to University Hospital, but there’s no word on his condition.

So far, there have been no arrests in the case.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.