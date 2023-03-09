Person arrested after being found with weapon in backpack outside Brennan High School, officials say

SAN ANTONIO – A person was arrested Thursday afternoon outside of Brennan High School after a weapon was found in the individual’s backpack, according to school officials.

The incident, which happened around 2 p.m., led to a temporary lockdown at the high school.

School officials said the lockdown lasted for 15 minutes after Northside Independent School District police received word of a non-student who was on campus without permission.

The individual was confronted by staff members outside of the building and tried to get away but was later apprehended by Northside ISD police.

Authorities said they searched the individual’s backpack and found a weapon. The person is facing criminal charges but the identity of the individual hasn’t been released, according to officials.

All Brennan High School students and staff are safe and accounted for.

“We take all potential threats to our campus seriously. We would like to continuously stress the very important message to our students, staff, and families: if you see something, say something,” Brennan High School Principal, Dr. John Trimble, said in a statement.

We’ll bring more updates to this story as they become available.

