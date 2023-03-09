19 people detained in gambling bust on West Side, BCSO says

SAN ANTONIO – Nineteen people were detained during a gambling bust on the West Side, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Javier Salazar said deputies executed a search warrant for a gambling operation on Thursday morning in the 200 block of Menefee Boulevard, not far from U.S. Highway 90 and Spur 371.

When they arrived, 12 people inside the gambling operation fled and forced their way into a nearby home, which was occupied by a family, including children.

The 12 people were quickly detained and no one was injured, Salazar said. They were charged with criminal trespass of a habitation, Salazar said.

Four other people were charged with keeping a gambling place.

“They were the four that were found to be found in charge of the gambling operation here,” Salazar said.

Two other people had felony warrants for unknown charges. Three of the 19 detained are also facing drug charges.

Salazar said four guns were also found during the raid.

This is a developing story. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

