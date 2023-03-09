Man facing 7 charges after deputies find drugs, stolen guns in Southtown-area home, BCSO says

Leonard Tristan, 35, is facing charges for drug and gun possession, BCSO says.

SAN ANTONIO – A convicted felon is facing seven charges after he was found with stolen guns and drugs at his Southtown-area home, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they made the discovery Wednesday when they executed a search warrant at the home of Leonard Tristan, 35, in the 200 block of E. Lambert St., near South Flores Street.

BCSO said they found 560 grams of methamphetamine, 21.8 grams of cocaine, 91.5 grams of heroin, 6.98 grams of mushrooms, a digital scale and packaging. The drugs are estimated to be worth $19,000.

Tristan was also in possession of two stolen semi-automatic pistols, a bullet-proof vest and $2,000 in cash, deputies said.

Tristan was arrested at the home on Wednesday afternoon and taken to the Bexar County Jail.

He was charged with possession with the intent to deliver a controlled substance PG 1 over 400 grams; possession with the intent to deliver a controlled substance PG2 between 4-400 grams; two counts of possession with the intent to deliver a controlled substance PG1 between 4-200 grams; unlawful carry of a weapon with a felony conviction; unlawful possession of metal or body armor; and tampering with evidence with intent to impair.

His bond is set at $300,000, records show.

