Man arrested after pointing gun at 2 people during robbery, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested after San Antonio police say he stole from a West Side store and threatened two people who tried to intervene.

Records show Jacob Ledbetter, 31, was charged with two counts of aggravated robbery in the incident that happened on Feb. 18 in the 7100 block of U.S. Highway 90 West, near West Military Drive.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, two people told police that Ledbetter went to the store, grabbed merchandise and put the items in a clear tote. He then left the location without paying for the items, police said.

The two witnesses followed Ledbetter to his vehicle, and he pulled out a handgun and pointed it at them, the affidavit states. Ledbetter got inside his car and drove off.

The document does not state if the two people who tried to intervene were employees of the store.

Police said they were able to identify him as the suspect due to a previous interaction and a warrant for his arrest was issued on Feb. 25.

Records show he was taken into custody on Wednesday. His bond is set at $150,000.

Read also: