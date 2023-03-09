Man sitting in apartment courtyard struck by bullet, police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a man was shot in the leg while sitting outside his Northeast Side apartment late Wednesday night.

Officers were called around 10:15 p.m. to an apartment complex in the 1900 block of Northeast Loop 410, not far from Harry Wurzbach Road after receiving word of a shooting.

According to police, a man in his 30s was simply sitting in the courtyard of his apartments when he heard gunshots and then felt a bullet hit his leg.

The victim told officers he didn’t know where the shooting came from. He was taken by ambulance to Brooke Army Medical Center.

His condition is not currently known.