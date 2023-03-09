US Airman killed nearly 80 years ago during World War II identified as Texas man, officials say

A U.S. airman who was killed in action during World War II nearly 80 years ago has been identified as a 31-year-old Texas man, according to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency.

U.S. Army Air Forces Tech Sgt. Frank C. Ferrel, of Roby, Texas, was killed on Aug. 1, 1943, according to officials. He was an engineer and was assigned to the 328th Bombardment Squadron, 93rd Bombardment Group, 9th Air Force.

Ferrel was killed in a crash after his bomber was struck by enemy anti-aircraft fire and crashed during Operation TIDAL WAVE. His remains weren’t identified after the war and were buried in an unmarked grave in Romania, according to a news release.

Scientists from the DPAA and the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System were later able to analyze Ferrel’s remains after using anthropological analysis and mitochondrial DNA analysis, officials said.

On Jan. 10, 2023, Ferrel’s remains were identified.

His name is etched on the Tablets of the Missing at the Florence American Cemetery in Impruneta, Italy. However, to indicate his remains have been accounted for, a rosette will be placed next to his name, according to officials.

Ferrel will be buried in Sylvester, Texas, but the date hasn’t yet been determined.

For more information on his funeral services, you can contact the Army Casualty Office at 800-892-2490.