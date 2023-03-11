Funeral services set for elderly man killed in dog attack on West Side

SAN ANTONIO – An 81-year-old man who was killed during a brutal dog attack two weeks ago on the West Side will soon be laid to rest.

Ramon Najera Jr. died on Feb. 24 from the injuries he sustained in the attack, according to San Antonio police. He is survived by his wife Juanita “Janie” Najera, their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

His visitation will be held at Sunset Northwest Funeral Home, located at 6321 Bandera Road, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 15, according to his obituary. A rosary will follow at 6 p.m.

Ramon’s funeral will take place at 9 a.m. Thursday, March 16, and will include a mass at Prince of Peace Catholic Church at 9:30 a.m.

Interment will follow at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery at 11 a.m. with U.S. Air Force military honors, according to his obituary.

On March 19, at 9 a.m., a dedicated mass will be held for Ramon at the Oblate School of Theology, located at 285 Oblate Drive.

