2 SAPD officers injured from barbed wire while chasing car burglary suspect on West Side

Two San Antonio police officers suffered minor injuries from barbed wire on Monday, March 13, 2023, while chasing a burglary suspect through woods near Ingram Road and Highway 151.

SAN ANTONIO – Two San Antonio police officers suffered minor injuries from barbed wire on Monday morning while chasing a burglary suspect through woods on the West Side, according to police.

Police said the incident started at around 7:15 a.m., when officers caught a male breaking into cars at an apartment complex in the 10000 block of Ingram Road.

The suspect ran off into a wooded area and police chased after him. The officers eventually caught him behind Main Event near Highway 151 and Ingram Road, outside of Loop 410.

Two San Antonio police officers suffered minor injuries from barbed wire on Monday, March 13, 2023, while chasing a burglary suspect through woods near Ingram Road and Highway 151. (ksat)

The officers suffered minor cuts and scrapes from a barbed wire during the chase.

One officer was seen getting his arm bandaged by paramedics.

At this time it is unknown how many cars were burglarized at the complex.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Read also: