Man in custody after crashing vehicle into South Side home, police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have arrested a man they say crashed a vehicle into South Side house and then fled early Monday morning.

The crash happened around 12:15 a.m. at a home in the 350 block of Drury Lane, not far from Commercial Avenue and Pleasanton Road.

According to police, a man in his 30s was driving too fast and crashed his vehicle into a 12-year-old girl’s bedroom.

Police said the girl was in the room, but not injured.

The driver tried to run after the crash, but officers found him a few blocks away and detained him, police said.

There were no reports of any injuries.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

The investigation into crash is ongoing, police said.