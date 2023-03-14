Fiesta officials release 2023 route for Battle of Flowers parade

SAN ANTONIO – Battle of Flowers, one of the most famous flower parades in the country, is returning to San Antonio this April and Fiesta officials have released the parade route information so you can plan your visit.

The Battle of Flowers Association recently released a map of the route, which shows the parade will kick off near San Antonio College, travel down North Main Street and make several turns before ending near Santa Rosa and West Martin Streets.

The parade will take place from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on April 28.

2023 Parade Route for Battle of Flowers (Battle of Flowers Association)

The Battle of Flowers Parade is the oldest event and largest parade of Fiesta San Antonio. It’s also the only parade in the U.S. produced entirely by women.

The first Battle of Flowers Parade took place in 1891 by a group of San Antonio citizens who were looking to honor the heroes of the Alamo and the Battle of San Jacinto.

The first parade had horse-drawn carriages, bicycles decorated with fresh flowers and floats carrying children dressed as flowers, according to the Fiesta website.

The 1939 Battle of Flowers parade on Broadway. (San Antonio Light photo courtesy of UTSA Special Collections)

If you want to watch the Battle of Flowers parade in person, you can head downtown and find an area to sit along the parade route but there’s also a way to watch with KSAT.

For in-person partying, you can buy tickets for the Battle of Flowers daytime party. This KSAT Insider event will take place at 609 Avenue E. You can join KSAT anchors and fellow KSAT Insiders for food, drinks and a great view of the parade.

Here’s what’s included with your purchase:

Admission to the exclusive KSAT party

Assigned grandstand seating to view the parade (wheelchair-accessible seating is also available)

2 tacos and 1 beverage

Access to on-site restrooms

Access to the cash bar

A chance to mingle with neighbors and your favorite KSAT weather and news peeps

As a bonus, you’ll have the chance to experience a live KSAT broadcast from this location and potentially be on TV. Members of KSAT Insider got first dibs on tickets. If you want to have the first pick for seats next year, become an Insider today for free.

You can also watch the Battle of Flowers parade coverage from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on KSAT 12 TV, in the video player at the top of this article, on KSAT.com, or on KSAT Plus, our free streaming app that works with most smart devices.