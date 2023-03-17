Girls Empowerment Summit offering leadership opportunities for teens returns as in-person event

SAN ANTONIO – An event in San Antonio is empowering girls and bringing together inspiring voices and educational workshops.

Dozens of girls from across San Antonio on Friday attended the fourth annual Girls Empowerment Summit at the Neighborhood Place.

“They are really excited to learn and engage and embrace everything that is coming their way. From the mentoring hour to learning about the professions that they can become,” said Salena Guipzot, founder and president of the Boardroom Project.

The two-day event includes a panel discussion, conversation with mentors and a space for girls to express themselves.

“An issue that is important to me is equal opportunities for girls, especially girls that are economically disadvantaged,” said Thy Truong, an event participant.

The event focuses on different topics, including positive body image, self-care and social media awareness.

Community members are excited to be back in person after being virtual the last two years.

“Mental health is always the biggest issue, so going from being at home, being in their computer, to actually being able to be engaged and connect with girls they wouldn’t otherwise be able to connect with, this is going to make all the difference in their confidence in their self-esteem,” Guipzot said.

The summit continues on Saturday when the San Antonio Fire Department will provide girls with an opportunity to participate in “Camp Hero Like Her,” which educates and inspires girls to consider a career in firefighting. The event begins at 9 a.m. at the fire academy at 300 S. Callaghan Road.

