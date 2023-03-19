Multiple drivers arrested, cars impounded in overnight street takeovers, SAPD chief says

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police arrested multiple drivers and seized guns and vehicles following a series of street takeovers overnight, according to Chief William McManus.

SAPD said there were at least four meetups that happened near the Pearl and on the West and Southwest Sides.

In two separate incidents, police pulled over vehicles that left meetups and found a gun in each car. One of those meetups took place at Broadway and Josephine Street, and the other happened at Cupples Road and Highway 90.

Both drivers were each arrested for unlawful carrying of a weapon and drug possession, police said.

In another case, a vehicle was stopped for reckless driving after leaving a meetup in the 8200 block of Marbach Road, near Horal Street. The driver was charged with reckless driving and drug possession, as marijuana was found in the car, police said.

In a fourth incident, a vehicle was stopped after Department of Public Safety troopers saw a takeover in the 2300 block of SW Military Drive, near Zarzamora Street. That driver was taken into custody for warrants.

The vehicles in each case were impounded, police said.

Last night, street racers showed up in SA. However, they didn’t all leave, and some left without all the property they came with. SAPD, with asst from DPS, made multiple arrests, seized multiple firearms, impounded vehicles (some stolen). Don’t come back!! Nice work SAPD and DPS! — Chief Bill McManus (@Chief_McManus) March 19, 2023

In a Tweet, McManus said that some of the vehicles were stolen.

“Last night, street racers showed up in SA,” he Tweeted. “However, they didn’t all leave, and some left without all the property they came with.”

Recently, Gov. Greg Abbott and law enforcement officials have tried to crack down on street takeovers. Following a viral and violent takeover in Austin last month, Abbott assembled a task force.

“We must send a clear message that these reckless, coordinated criminal events will not be tolerated in Texas,” Abbott said in a news release. “This statewide task force will work closely with local officials and law enforcement to investigate, prosecute, and prevent these dangerous street takeovers. Working together, we can ensure Texans in communities large and small remain safe.”

