1 person taken to the hospital after crash on Interstate 10 on North Side; lanes reopen

The EB lanes of I-10 near Hildebrand have reopened

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Steven Cavazos , Traffic Anchor/Reporter

Katrina Webber, Crime Fighters Reporter

Azian Bermea, Photojournalist

The eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 on the North Side are closed on Monday, March 20, 2023, due to a crash. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – One person was taken to the hospital following a crash on Interstate 10 on the North Side on Monday morning.

Details about the crash are unknown at this time, but San Antonio confirmed that two vehicles were involved in the wreck on the eastbound lanes of I-10 near Hildebrand Avenue.

One person was taken to the hospital, police said. Their condition and injuries are unknown.

The eastbound lanes were closed near Hildebrand Avenue as officers cleared the scene. The crash was cleared after 8:15 a.m.

No additional information was released by SAPD.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

