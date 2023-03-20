Spurs Week events to engage fans in Austin during ‘I-35 Series’

(Craig Mitchelldyer, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard, left, shoots over San Antonio Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Monday, Jan. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer)

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Spurs on Monday announced that they are holding a series of events that will be held in Austin to try and engage fans before their “I-35 Series” games that will be played at the Moody Center on April 6 and April 8.

The Silver and Black’s home games versus the Portland Trail Blazers and Minnesota Timberwolves are presently slated to be the first-ever regular season NBA games to be played in the Texas capitol.

The team said the two-game series is part of their vision to “purposefully engage and celebrate the Spurs’ entire fan base, extending from Mexico to Austin.”

Spurs Week in Austin will begin April 2 and be held all across the city, the press release said. Here’s a look at the known upcoming events:

April 2: A pub crawl and watch party as the Spurs visit the Sacramento Kings

April 2 – April 8: “Casa de Spurs” at Native Hostel will have photo ops, games and exclusive giveaways. The site will serve as the Spurs’ headquarters for the week

April 2 – April 8: A Spurs Post-Up Merch Truck will be parked outside Casa de Spurs

April 3 – April 7: Fairmont Austin illuminated will have the team’s Fiesta colors and shoutouts on iconic Austin signs around town

April 6: Spurs host Portland at Moody Center at 7 p.m. for the first-ever regular season NBA game in Austin

April 7: Music and food at Spurs Fan Fest

April 8: Spurs host Minnesota at Moody Center at 3 p.m.

A press release said a Spurs Fan Fest will take place on Friday, April 7 at 5 p.m. at Republic Square. The event is free and open to the public and will feature headlining musical act and local favorite Shakey Graves, a native of Austin. The evening will also include performances from other local artists and DJs, local Austin food and beverage vendors and giveaways and San Antonio Spurs player appearances, the team said.

The two games are part of four the team is holding outside of the AT&T Center during the 2022-23 NBA season, which included their December game in Mexico City and their 50th-anniversary celebration at the Alamodome back in January.

Additional fan engagements will continue to be announced in the coming weeks, the team said.