Multiple surrender after shooting at West Side apartment complex, police say

Multiple surrender to officers after shooting on the city's West Side on March 27, 2023.

Four people are in custody after a shooting on the city’s West Side left one man dead, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened around 8:50 p.m. Monday at an apartment complex in the 1100 block of Lombrano Street near Service Street and Emendorf.

Police say a fight led to a man in his 30s getting shot once in the chest. EMS responded to the scene and pronounced him dead.

A KSAT crew at the scene captured the moment multiple individuals exited the unit and surrendered to officers.

Two men and two women were taken into custody as possible suspects. Both women were seen holding children as they surrendered to authorities.