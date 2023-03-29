Dwight Yoakam playing at San Antonio’s Majestic Theatre

SAN ANTONIO – Country music star Dwight Yoakam is coming to San Antonio again later this year.

The Majestic Theatre announced that Yoakam will play at the venue at 8 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 14.

Tickets for the show will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 31 at majesticempire.com. They will be priced at $129, $89, $65 and $49.99, according to a news release.

This will be Yoakum’s second show in the Alamo City in 2023, as he played at the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo.

On Tuesday, the Majestic Theatre also announced the following shows:

Matute Party Monster Tour: Aug. 24

Peso Pluma Double P Tour: Sept. 9

Tickets for those events will also go on sale on Friday.

Read also: