SAN ANTONIO – A driver who lost control of his vehicle died in a crash early Saturday morning, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened just after 4 a.m. Saturday in the 6900 block of SW Loop 410 Access Rd.

Police said a southbound Chevy Avalanche driver lost control and crashed into a concrete retainer, sliding on it and rolling over multiple times.

The driver was ejected from the car and died at the scene due to his injuries.