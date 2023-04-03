Dutch Bros. says 13 more locations by year end, plans to open first Seguin location

SAN ANTONIO – Dutch Bros. Coffee is making good on its promise to open 35 stores in Texas – and then some.

The statistics are staggering. According to commercial real estate data firm CoStar (NASDAQ: CSGP), one in every six retail developments completed in San Antonio this quarter was a Dutch Bros. (NYSE:BROS).

To be clear, that data refers to projects completed, not square footage. The average Dutch Bros. Coffee location is around 950 square feet - about the size of a studio apartment.

The expansion is in line with plans the Oregon-based coffee chain revealed in 2021 to open 800 stores nationwide, with an especially aggressive expansion slated for Texas. According to its website, Dutch Bros. currently has 15 locations open in San Antonio and New Braunfels, with another eight currently under construction and set to open soon. Dutch Bros. notably does not franchise its stores – all of its locations are owned and managed by Dutch Bros.

According to a March 21 announcement by Evergreen Commercial Real Estate, which brokers Dutch Bros. Coffee’s land deals in the region, the firm also has plans to open its first Seguin location at 2555 N. Highway 123 Bypass.

“We’ve loved being part of the San Antonio community! We’re super excited to continue to grow and are looking to open 13 more shops in the area by the end of 2023,” Aaron Harris, senior vice president of development at Dutch Bros., told the Business Journal in an email.

Harris previously touted Texas as a market where the brand had a “strong chance for success.”

