Bexar County jailer going to trial for alleged assault of inmate after plea rejected by judge

SAN ANTONIO – A man who worked as a Bexar County jailer when he allegedly assaulted an inmate in 2020 is going to trial in May.

Judge Velia Meza in the 226th District Court rejected a plea deal for Eduardo Sanchez, who was charged with aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury. In court on Thursday, Meza told attorneys and Sanchez that she didn’t find evidence substantiating his guilt.

He is slated to go on trial on May 2.

The Bexar County District Attorney’s Office indicted Sanchez in April 2021 for “intentionally, knowingly and recklessly” causing serious bodily injury to Hector Lopez, an inmate, while he was on duty, the office said in a news release.

The alleged assault occurred on May 18, 2020.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar previously said that deputies were called to get Lopez “under control” after he was causing a disturbance by the bathroom near the booking area. Lopez was being taken into custody on a drug charge, Salazar said.

During the struggle, Salazar said Sanchez punched Lopez with a pair of handcuffs, causing a serious injury to one of Lopez’s eyes.

The assault sparked an internal investigation, Salazar said. While the investigation was ongoing, Sanchez was allowed to continue working for the agency.

“He was still working, albeit under close supervision,” Salazar said.

After he was indicted, the sheriff’s office moved to fire him, Salazar said. Sanchez worked for the sheriff’s office starting in 2018.

Read also: