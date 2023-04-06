52º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Bexar County jailer going to trial for alleged assault of inmate after plea rejected by judge

Eduardo Sanchez, 24, charged with aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Erica Hernandez, Digital Journalist/Courthouse Reporter

Tags: BCSO, Bexar County, Crime, Courts
Eduardo Sanchez, image courtesy of the Bexar County Sheriff's Office. (Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – A man who worked as a Bexar County jailer when he allegedly assaulted an inmate in 2020 is going to trial in May.

Judge Velia Meza in the 226th District Court rejected a plea deal for Eduardo Sanchez, who was charged with aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury. In court on Thursday, Meza told attorneys and Sanchez that she didn’t find evidence substantiating his guilt.

He is slated to go on trial on May 2.

The Bexar County District Attorney’s Office indicted Sanchez in April 2021 for “intentionally, knowingly and recklessly” causing serious bodily injury to Hector Lopez, an inmate, while he was on duty, the office said in a news release.

The alleged assault occurred on May 18, 2020.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar previously said that deputies were called to get Lopez “under control” after he was causing a disturbance by the bathroom near the booking area. Lopez was being taken into custody on a drug charge, Salazar said.

During the struggle, Salazar said Sanchez punched Lopez with a pair of handcuffs, causing a serious injury to one of Lopez’s eyes.

The assault sparked an internal investigation, Salazar said. While the investigation was ongoing, Sanchez was allowed to continue working for the agency.

“He was still working, albeit under close supervision,” Salazar said.

After he was indicted, the sheriff’s office moved to fire him, Salazar said. Sanchez worked for the sheriff’s office starting in 2018.

Read also:

Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Rebecca Salinas joined KSAT in the fall of 2019. Her skills include content management, engagement and reporting.

email

twitter

Erica Hernandez is an Emmy award-winning journalist with15 years of experience in the broadcast news business. Erica has covered a wide array of stories all over Central and South Texas. She's currently the court reporter and cohost of the podcast Texas Crime Stories.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram