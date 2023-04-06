Woman sentenced to 20 years in prison for trying to have her son, daughter-in-law killed

SAN ANTONIO – A 69-year-old woman convicted of trying to have her son and daughter-in-law killed was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Thursday.

Ruth Ann Comer solicited a carnival worker in 2013 to kill her son Jacob Thomas, and his wife, Kristina Moore.

After being arrested in 2013, her charges were dropped in 2014. The case was reopened in 2017 and she was indicted in 2018.

Comer, before her 2013 arrest, had previously been a person of interest in the murder of her boyfriend, businessman Jerry Collins.

Police say on Jan. 28, 2012, Collins was found inside his trailer home behind his business, Rittiman Hardware.

The gruesome scene was eventually discovered by Comer.

According to an indictment, Comer allegedly paid Moore $10,000 to find someone to kill Collins.

To cover her tracks, authorities believe, she then wanted Moore and her son killed.

Comer was never charged with Collins’ death.

On Dec. 9, 2022, Comer was found guilty of solicitation of capital murder by a jury.

She was expected to be sentenced by 290th District Court Judge Jennifer Peña last month but an error on some paperwork forced a reset.

Comer is eligible for parole after serving half her sentence.

