Comedian Kenan Thompson’s ‘Young Stars 360′ talent search comes to SA on Saturday

SAN ANTONIO – A national talent search for kids put on by award-winning actor, comedian and producer Kenan Thompson will stop in San Antonio this weekend in an attempt to find the next big thing.

The 13th annual Young Stars 360 national talent search will be at the downtown Hard Rock Cafe on Saturday, April 8 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The stop is part of a 12-city tour to help discover and showcase extraordinary talents among youth aged 5 to 17.

“As someone who has been acting since my early teens, I enjoy facilitating opportunities for others to make their dreams come true while giving back to an industry that has given me so much,” Thompson explains. “As executive producers, Cherie Chiles-Buchanan and I remain committed to helping tomorrow’s stars navigate their way to success, however they define it.”

A press release said the tour will allow young talent to highlight their special abilities, whether it be in performing arts, media or entrepreneurship, in front of prominent network executives, influencers and entertainment professionals.

The tour will try and empower youth and their parents and guide them through the nuances of the entertainment industry while enhancing portfolios and providing them with valuable industry insights.

The national talent search, which started at a Hard Rock Cafe in New Orleans on April 1, will continue on to major cities including Los Angeles, Las Vegas, New York City and more.

“Hard Rock has been nurturing the careers of artists and talent at its locations since its inception over 50 years ago,” said Keith Sheldon, the President of Entertainment at Hard Rock. “We are really excited to partner with Kenan and Cherie to launch the careers of the next generation of the entertainment industry.”