Families wrap up Easter camping at San Antonio parks with holiday traditions

SAN ANTONIO – After camping all weekend long, braving cold temperatures and soggy weather, San Antonians in city parks geared up for a big day of traditional activities and fun for Easter.

Before jumping into a day full of activities, many continued the long-standing camping tradition with warm breakfast meals and park strolls.

One family at Brackenridge Park told KSAT what was on their menu.

“[It’s] fajitas this morning. We’re waiting to fire up those barbecue pits to get some breakfast going for the little ones,” said 15-year camper Glenn Cable while holding his son in his arms.

As for activities, the family planned a day of egg hunting following a cool night of warm huddling.

“It was super cold last night. The family bundled up out here. We’re doing the egg hunt, and last night we did the neon egg hunt,” Cable shared while standing next to his wife Chrissy.

Outside of hunting for Easter eggs and enjoying delicious food from the barbecue pit, families said they are grateful for the ability to share resurrection day with loved ones.

“The resurrection of Christ, which is the most important thing. It’s something we need to teach our children to be able to keep on with that tradition,” Veteran camper Fernando Cortinas said.

The tradition continues to draw families out to city parks annually.

The city reminds the public that park curfew will be reimplemented at 11 p.m. Sunday when families pack their tents and head home.