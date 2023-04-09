Elderly man reported missing on Easter has been found, Georgetown police say

James Deline was last seen at 12 p.m., Sunday, in the 300 block of Woodstone Drive.

GEORGETOWN, Texas – Update (10 p.m., April 9):

James Deline, 84, has been found, according to Georgetown police.

The Silver Alert issued in his disappearance is discontinued and further details are limited at this time.

Original:

An elderly man was reported missing on Easter in Central Texas, and authorities are asking for the public’s help in their search.

James Deline, 84, was last seen at 12 p.m., Sunday, in the 300 block of Woodstone Drive. He was driving a white 2001 Lexus LS430 with a Texas plate that reads, “GGT5593.”

Police said Deline has a cognitive impairment and his disappearance “poses a credible threat to his own health and safety.”

He’s described as having white hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a yellow and blue striped shirt with blue shorts.

Anyone with more information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Georgetown PD at 512-930-3510.