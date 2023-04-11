58º

Fighting Fentanyl: How to get life-saving medication sent to your home for free

Local program mails overdose reversing medication across Texas

Stephania Jimenez, Anchor

SAN ANTONIO – A life-saving drug that stops people from overdosing on fentanyl or other opioids is available to you for free.

“I believe everyone should have it,” said Dr. Lisa Cleveland, professor at UT Health San Antonio School of Nursing.

Cleveland spoke with KSAT 12 about UT Health San Antonio’s program through www.MoreNarcanPlease.com, which delivers Narcan to the home of any Texan.

The aforementioned website also shows people how to use the medication if they want to help someone suffering from an overdose.

The Narcan delivery program is state and federally funded.

“We can ship directly from the manufacturer of the naloxone to an organization, or individuals can go to our website and request…an individual box of naloxone that we can send to their home address.”

UT Health San Antonio has run the program since 2018. In that time, it distributed more than 700,000 naloxone doses throughout Texas.

As Texas continues to see a spike in overdoses, Dr. Cleveland thinks carrying Narcan is helpful in the fight against fentanyl.

“It’s very similar to knowing how to use to perform CPR…you never know when you might encounter an overdose. So, I think really everyone should carry it,” said Dr. Cleveland.

