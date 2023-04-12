SAPD officer who nearly died after being struck by distracted driver shares recovery story

A San Antonio police officer who nearly lost his life because of a distracted driver continues to share his recovery story.

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio police officer who nearly died because of a distracted driver continues to share his recovery story.

It’s been over 10 years since a distracted driver struck Officer Jonathan Esquivel.

“I’m doing good, considering it could have been a lot worse. A lot of people that went through what I went through weren’t as lucky,” said Esquivel. “I’m just glad I’m here, I’m living, I’m alive. I get to spend time with my family.”

A driver texting on his phone hit Esquivel on Feb. 19, 2012, while he was helping his partner investigate a crash along Loop 410 at Summit Parkway.

“I went through a lot. It wasn’t just physical. I had a brain injury, so just trying to get my memory back, but then I developed anxiety,” said Esquivel. “Just had to push through. I know I can’t do everything I used to do the same, but I try.”

Esquivel suffered serious injuries and was in a coma for weeks. The rehab was grueling and continues to this day. He had multiple surgeries after the crash and had to learn how to walk again.

He returned to the department full-time in March 2015 and wants to use his voice to help prevent distracted driving crashes and injuries.

“Just stay off the phone and pay attention to the road because somebody’s life could be at stake, and you don’t want to live with that if you end up hurting somebody or possibly killing somebody,” said Esquivel.

According to TxDOT, Bexar County had 69 reported deaths related to distracted driving last year and 303 crashes with serious injuries.

Dallas County was second with 36 reported deaths because of distracted drivers last year, and Travis County had 34, making Bexar County the most dangerous county in the state for distracted drivers. TxDOT also reported that deaths statewide jumped from 433 in 2021 to 483 in 2022.

2022 TxDOT crashes involving distracted drivers. (Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

“I just know what I went through, and I know what my family went through,” said Esquivel. “We didn’t have to go through those trials because it’s preventable — 100 percent preventable.”

April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month, and Esquivel said this is a reminder of the importance of putting down the phone while driving. He’s grateful for surviving and thankful to everyone who has helped in his recovery but knows others are not so fortunate.

“I don’t take things for granted. Life is beautiful. Hug the people you love,” said Esquivel. “There’s a place for the phone, but it doesn’t have to be used in the car.”