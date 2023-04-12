VIA unveils 2023 Fiesta medal to commemorate agency’s 45th anniversary

(Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – VIA Metropolitan Transit has unveiled its 2023 Fiesta medal, celebrating the agency’s 45th anniversary.

The medal features an RTS (Rapid Transit Series) diesel bus from 1978 and a current CNG (Compressed Natural Gas) bus.

The free Fiesta medals are available to customers who purchase VIA Fiesta Park & Ride tickets beginning April 21.

VIA is offering Park & Ride service and will provide customers with free VIA Fiesta medals, while supplies last.

VIA Fiesta Park & Ride fare is $1.30 each way or $2.60 round trip, with discounted fares for children, seniors, students, and active-duty U.S. military.

VIA passes, including the VIA U-Pass, are accepted for event service.

Cash and credit cards are accepted at the Park & Ride location. Pre-purchase your fares using VIA’s free goMobile+ app for faster boarding. Children under age 5 ride free. VIAtrans service will also be available to Fiesta for registered patrons. The usual VIAtrans reservation policies apply.

From April 21-29, 2023, service to the events listed here and below will run on the following schedule:

St. Mary’s Oyster Bake (St. Mary’s University)

Friday, April 21, 4:30-11:30 p.m. – Crossroads Park & Ride to/from Camino Santa Maria at Cincinnati Avenue.

Saturday, April 22, 11:30 a.m.-11:30 p.m. – Crossroads Park & Ride to/from Camino Santa Maria at Cincinnati Avenue.

A Taste of New Orleans (Sunken Garden Theater)

Friday, April 21, 4:30-11:30 p.m. – Crossroads Park & Ride, Randolph Park & Ride to/from St. Mary’s Street at the entrance to the Japanese Tea Garden.

Saturday, April 22, 11:30 a.m.–11:30 p.m. – Crossroads Park & Ride, Randolph Park & Ride to/from St. Mary’s Street at the entrance to the Japanese Tea Garden.

Sunday, April 23, 11:30 a.m.–10:30 p.m. – Crossroads Park & Ride, Randolph Park & Ride to/from St. Mary’s Street at the entrance to the Japanese Tea Garden.

Texas Cavaliers River Parade (River Walk)

Monday, April 24, 5-11:30 p.m. – Stone Oak Park & Ride to/from Convention Way Drive (off Market Street).

A Night in Old San Antonio (La Villita)

Tuesday, April 25 through Friday, April 28, 4-11 p.m. – Crossroads Park & Ride to/from Convention Way Drive (off Market Street).

Battle of Flowers Parade (Downtown streets)

Friday, April 28, 7:30 a.m.–11 p.m. – Crossroads Park & Ride to/from Convention Way Drive (off Market Street).

King William Fair (King William Historic District)

Saturday, April 29, 8 a.m.-6:30 p.m. – Crossroads Park & Ride and Stone Oak Park & Ride to/from South Main Avenue at Guenther Street.

Fiesta Flambeau Parade (Downtown streets)

Saturday, April 29, 7 p.m.–midnight – Crossroads Park & Ride to/from Convention Way Drive (off Market Street).

As a special promotion, organizers of the Oyster Bake and A Taste of New Orleans events are offering free soft drink coupons to VIA’s customers. Any person who rides Park & Ride to St. Mary’s University or the Sunken Garden Theater for these events will receive a coupon for one free soft drink, while supplies last.

For more information regarding VIA’s special event service to Fiesta events, customers may call 210-362-2020 or visit VIAinfo.net.

