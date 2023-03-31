Here’s your chance to pose on a Battle of Flowers float ahead of the Fiesta parade

People will have a chance to see and take pictures from atop of of the Battle of Flowers traveling float.

A smaller version of the elaborate floats at the Battle of Flowers Parade will appear throughout San Antonio between now and April 20.

The traveling float will first stop at Legacy Park and be open for photos from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Friday. People who make it out to the pop-up locations will have props to choose from and can enter the Be a Royal Sweepstake.

🌺 Enter for a chance to Be a Royal for the Day, ride in the Battle of Flowers Parade

Where will the Battle of Flowers traveling float appear?

About the Battle of Flowers Parade

The Battle of Flowers Parade began in 1891 as one of the few parades in the United States produced entirely by women. Today the parade is known as the founding event of Fiesta San Antonio. It was conceived by Ellen Maury Slayden, the wife of a U.S. Congressman, to honor the heroes of the Alamo and commemorate the victory at San Jacinto.

The Battle of Flowers Association, a nonprofit organization comprised of all women volunteers, has supported our community’s youth’s educational, artistic, social, and philanthropic achievements. It has done this by sponsoring parade entries for area high schools, parade and band festival art contests, essay contests for area teens, collegiate oratorical competitions, and band competitions.

The association has also allowed nonprofit organizations to raise funds for worthy causes, with more than 45,000 parade seats sold by charities along the parade route each year. You can read more about the parade and association at battleofflowers.org.