UTSA football spring game set for Friday night at Alamodome

SAN ANTONIO – The UTSA Roadrunners are holding their annual spring game this Friday night at the Alamodome.

Admission to the game is free and doors will open at 5:30 p.m. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. Parking for the spring game is available at no cost in Lot C. Accessible parking is available on a first-come, first-served basis in Lot A. Lots will open at 3:30 p.m. and tailgating is not permitted.

The team is getting ready for its first season of play in what will be a new-look American Athletic Conference. The game is the last practice of UTSA’s official 15 spring practices that began March 6.

The university said fans can enjoy pregame activities on both the concourse and south plaza and UTSA Cheer will perform both during the game and at halftime. UTSA merchandise will be on sale and an autograph session for fans will be held on the field following the game, the school said.

The Roadrunners are coming off an 11-3 season that saw them play in a bowl game for the third year in a row.

Quarterback Frank Harris returns for what will be a final season after being selected as a semifinalist for the Davey O’Brien Award for the nation’s top collegiate quarterback. Harris completed 328 of 471 passes (69.6%) for 4,063 yards and 32 TDs, all school records and added 602 rushing yards — also a program record for a QB — and scored nine times on the ground en route to first-team all-league accolades. Harris is 31-11 as UTSA’s starting quarterback.

UTSA quarterback Frank Harris (0) runs for yardage past Troy safety Dell Pettus (31) during the first half of the Cure Bowl NCAA college football game, Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux) (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Head Coach Jeff Traylor, a two-time Conference USA Coach of the Year, has led the Roadrunners to a 30-10 record in his first three years at the helm. He has the most wins in program history and the best winning percentage (.750) by a coach ever for UTSA. He was selected as the grand marshal of the Fiesta Battle of Flowers Parade that will take place on April 28.

Parade organizers said Traylor will ride on a float decorated in UTSA colors, and the UTSA band, mascot and cheer team will also be featured during the parade.

“I’m truly honored to be selected as Grand Marshal for this year’s Battle of Flowers Parade. San Antonio knows how to throw a party and Fiesta has quickly become one of my favorite events,” Traylor said. “I’m very proud to be able to represent UTSA and our 210 Triangle of Toughness culture in this prestigious role and I can’t wait for the parade on April 28.”

The Roadrunners begin their 13th season of collegiate football on Sept. 2 at Houston.