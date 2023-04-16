68º

IN PHOTOS: Stunning, mushroom-shaped cloud seen in San Antonio area

If you have photos you want to share of the cloud, you can submit them through KSAT Connect!

Cody King, Digital Journalist

Sarah Spivey, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

The mushroom-shaped cloud in San Antonio on Saturday evening. (Delia, a KSAT viewer)

SAN ANTONIO – A stunning, mushroom-shaped cloud was spotted in the San Antonio area as the sun was setting on Saturday and KSAT viewers were quick to capture it!

According to KSAT Meteorologist Sarah Spivey, the cloud is known as a “cumulonimbus” and happened after a cold front wiped away the humidity and moved through the Alamo City.

As to how the cloud formed, Meteorologist Sarah Spivey breaks it all down in the video below:

If you have photos you want to share of this spectacular cloud, you can do so through KSAT Connect here or on our KSAT 12 app.

Shared below are viewer photos of the ‘mushroom’ cloud on Saturday:

M Fisher

Last night’s sky in Stone Oak

0
San Antonio
JanelleG
0
San Antonio
Emaguillon21

Right above us at our home heading towards Pleasanton Tx

0
San Antonio
Drew117

MUSHROOM CLOUD NEAR MAYS SCOUT CAMP

4
San Antonio
Julie Garza

Amazing!

0
Hondo
Drew117

Mushroom CLOUD NEAR MAYS SCOUT RANCH

0
San Antonio
Adelitams

Mushroom cloud

0
San Antonio
Pins User

Mushrooms anyone?

0
San Antonio
Bunkies

From Castroville Rd@ 36th st- West side

0
San Antonio
Shayness

Wow!

0
San Antonio
Dennis K1

Interesting cloud formation.

0
San Antonio
Shiner

My view of the clouds while having dinner

0
San Antonio
Rdeleon8679

Picture taken by Joseph Delgado out in Poteet, TX on 4/15/23.

0
San Antonio
Donna Nelson

Beautiful clouds after the cold front last night in Cat Spring, Tx

2
Houston
rosanne
1
San Antonio
Christian210

Giant cloud at sunset 😍

0
San Antonio
Pins User

God’s glory!

0
San Antonio
Pins User

Sunset cloud Alamo Ranch area 1604 and Culebra. Carmen Vrzal

1
San Antonio

About the Authors:

Cody King is a digital journalist for KSAT 12. She previously worked for WICS/WRSP 20 in Springfield, Illinois.

Sarah Spivey is a San Antonio native who grew up watching KSAT. She has been a proud member of the KSAT Weather Authority Team since 2017. Sarah is a Clark High School and Texas A&M University graduate. She previously worked at KTEN News. When Sarah is not busy forecasting, she enjoys hanging out with her husband and cat, and playing music.

