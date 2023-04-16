IN PHOTOS: Stunning, mushroom-shaped cloud seen in San Antonio area

The mushroom-shaped cloud in San Antonio on Saturday evening.

SAN ANTONIO – A stunning, mushroom-shaped cloud was spotted in the San Antonio area as the sun was setting on Saturday and KSAT viewers were quick to capture it!

According to KSAT Meteorologist Sarah Spivey, the cloud is known as a “cumulonimbus” and happened after a cold front wiped away the humidity and moved through the Alamo City.

As to how the cloud formed, Meteorologist Sarah Spivey breaks it all down in the video below:

Shared below are viewer photos of the ‘mushroom’ cloud on Saturday:

Emaguillon21 Right above us at our home heading towards Pleasanton Tx 1 hour ago 0 San Antonio

Drew117 MUSHROOM CLOUD NEAR MAYS SCOUT CAMP 1 hour ago 0 San Antonio

Drew117 Mushroom CLOUD NEAR MAYS SCOUT RANCH 1 hour ago 0 San Antonio

Shiner My view of the clouds while having dinner 4 hours ago 1 San Antonio

Rdeleon8679 Picture taken by Joseph Delgado out in Poteet, TX on 4/15/23. 2 hours ago 0 San Antonio

Donna Nelson Beautiful clouds after the cold front last night in Cat Spring, Tx 2 hours ago 0 Houston