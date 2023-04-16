IN PHOTOS: Stunning, mushroom-shaped cloud seen in San Antonio area

SAN ANTONIO – A stunning, mushroom-shaped cloud was spotted in the San Antonio area as the sun was setting on Saturday and KSAT viewers were quick to capture it!
According to KSAT Meteorologist Sarah Spivey, the cloud is known as a “cumulonimbus” and happened after a cold front wiped away the humidity and moved through the Alamo City.
As to how the cloud formed, Meteorologist Sarah Spivey breaks it all down in the video below:
RELATED: Why did the sky look like THAT? Meteorologist Sarah Spivey explains the crazy ‘mushroom’ cloud
If you have photos you want to share of this spectacular cloud, you can do so through KSAT Connect here or on our KSAT 12 app.
Shared below are viewer photos of the ‘mushroom’ cloud on Saturday: