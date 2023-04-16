65º

Why did the sky look like THAT? Meteorologist Sarah Spivey explains the crazy ‘mushroom’ cloud

Distant thunderstorms put on a show Saturday night for those around San Antonio

Sarah Spivey, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

EDITOR’S NOTE: Watch the video above to see Meteorologist Sarah Spivey explain the science behind why the sky looked so cool over the weekend.

People around San Antonio were treated to a spectacular sight on Saturday just as the sun was setting. Distant thunderstorms, some 30-60 miles away, put on a show. Here’s a look at some of your pictures, sent in through KSAT Connect

WHY DID THE SKY LOOK SO AWESOME?

The sky looked so cool because of a perfect combination of factors:

A Clear View from San Antonio

A cold front had just moved through the Alamo City, clearing skies. The front also swept away the humidity, allowing for perfect visibility miles away in the distance

Strong Storms

The storms that were visible from a distance around San Antonio were strong storms, producing hail for parts of Atascosa, Gonzales, and Lavaca Counties. Strong storms grow tall — all the way up to the stratosphere, which is some 30,000 to 40,000 feet high! In the stratosphere, clouds can’t form. Instead, when the tall storms reach the stratosphere, they flatten out, creating an “anvil” shape. That’s why the storms looked like mushroom clouds!

Here’s a look underneath the anvil, closer to the storm:

Time of Day

These storms formed near sunset. So, as the sun was setting in the west, folks around San Antonio got to see the storms perfectly & colorfully lit.

About the Author:

Sarah Spivey is a San Antonio native who grew up watching KSAT. She has been a proud member of the KSAT Weather Authority Team since 2017. Sarah is a Clark High School and Texas A&M University graduate. She previously worked at KTEN News. When Sarah is not busy forecasting, she enjoys hanging out with her husband and cat, and playing music.

