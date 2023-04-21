San Antonio Zoo offering $8 admission on Saturday for Bexar County residents

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Zoo is hosting another locals day for Bexar County residents on Saturday, April 22.

Locals can hit up the zoo for just $8 — a steep discount from regular admission prices, which are $35.99 for adults and $31.99 for children ages 3 to 11. Children ages 3 and younger are always free.

If there are multiple people in the party who are trying to get discounted tickets, each person will need to provide proof of Bexar County residency.

Discounted admission tickets can be purchased online.

This weekend guests will get to preview the zoo’s summer attraction, Wild World Records, and as a bonus - TikTok star Jacques Ze Whipper will be on hand for special performances. (He’ll be there Sunday too!)

“Jacques Ze Whipper will delight guests of all ages with a combination of stand-up comedy and whip skills learned over a lifetime of circus performances, winning him four Guinness World Records – most recently for the most bullwhip cracks in one minute,” zoo officials said.

Jacques Ze Whipper Performances: 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m.

Party 4 the Planet Dance Parties: 11:15 a.m., 1:15 p.m.

Schedule of Events for April 22:

Party 4 the Planet Education Stations: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Animal Ambassador Presentations: 9 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m.

Animal Chats: 10:30 a.m. – Tiger 11 a.m. – Whooping Crane 11:30 a.m. – Grand Cayman Blue Iguana 2 p.m. – Giraffe



Upcoming locals day events are:

May 24

June 21

July 29

August 12

September 4

October 20

November 24

December 4

“This deep discount is the zoo’s way of showing gratitude towards residents of San Antonio; allowing for even more people to learn how the zoo combines conservation, animal care, and education in securing a future for wildlife,” zoo officials said in an email announcement.

San Antonio Zoo is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., seven days a week.