6 cattle found dead in 3 Texas counties, all with their tongues missing

No signs of struggle, no blood spills, and no noticeable tracks. Authorities in Texas have little to go on in their investigation after six cattle were found dead in three separate counties, all with their tongues missing.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office posted about the cattle on social media Wednesday.

The first instance was reported after a rancher found a 6-year-old longhorn-cross cow “dead and mutilated” in Madison County, according to deputies. The cow was found lying on its side, its tongue and the hide around its mouth completely removed, but no blood was spilled.

There were also no signs of a struggle, the grass around the cow was undisturbed when it was found and there were no footprints or tire tracks.

“Ranchers also reported that no predators or birds would scavenge the remains of the cow, leaving it to decay untouched for several weeks,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

As authorities were investigating this mysterious cow’s death, five other instances were reported in two other counties — Brazos and Robertson.

Four adult cows and one yearling were found dead, all in different locations, pastures and herds, the MCSO said.

All of the cows were found lying on their sides as well, with “precise” cuts along their jawlines and their tongues missing, deputies said. There were also cuts made along two of the five cows’ genitalia.

Again, there were no signs of a struggle, undisturbed grass and no blood spilled.

The cause of death for all six cows is still unknown.

“Multiple similar incidents have been reported across the United States and we are actively coordinating with other agencies to find answers,” the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with more information on these incidents, or if someone witnesses a similar circumstance is urged to contact Investigator Foster at 936-348-2755 during business hours.

